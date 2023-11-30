Top Park City chefs will participate in a James Beard Foundation event

The event will be at a new James Beard Foundation venue called Platform in September 2024. Platform is a show kitchen, event space and educational hub on Pier 57 in New York City.

Matthew Harris with tupelo is one of the participating chefs. He said James Beard is one of the founding fathers of American cuisine.

“Anytime that you're ever associated with James Beard, whether it be an award or cooking at the Beard house or at the new Platform, is definitely an honor,” Harris said.

The details of the event still need to be worked out, but Park City Area Restaurant Association Executive Director Ginger Wicks said they started planning with the chefs and spirit companies on Tuesday.

“We're going to start actually working with the chefs to kind of build out the week and how we can best represent Park City and the chefs and the spirit companies that will be joining us,” she said.

Along with Harris, participating chefs include Executive Chef Clement Gelas with Courchevel Bistro, Executive Chef Michael Showers with High West Distillery, Chef Carlos Segura with Pendry Park City, Co-owner and Executive Chef Seth Adams with Riverhorse on Main and Executive Chef and Director of Food and Beverage Zane Holmquist with The Stein Collection and Co-owner.

Harris said all the chefs will try to bring in the ambiance of Park City.

“The biggest focus on this is to deliver the taste of what we do here in Park City, we have a lot of unique ingredients that come from the area," he said. "So I think the biggest focus is when we go in and when we write these menus and collaborate, that we're focusing on all the great things that we do here, and have here to offer.”

Two local spirit companies, High West Distillery and Alpine Distilling, will also be there. Wicks said they are still brainstorming ways to showcase the spirits.

“Maybe we'll host tastings or spirit lessons, and then also working to incorporate whenever we can, serving those spirits with the meals," she said.

According to the Park City Area Restaurant Association, the events are possible because of funds from a Summit County Restaurant Tax Grant.