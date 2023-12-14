Park City Council approves Deer Valley road vacation

Thursday’s decision paves the way for the resort’s plan to develop a ski-in ski-out village with hotels and commercial space on the base area parking lot.

Deer Valley has long held development rights at Snow Park, but the road vacation was necessary so the new ski village could be constructed on the property between the Snow Park Lodge and the parking lot. The resort’s plans involve pulling the base’s two existing lifts — Carpenter Express and Silver Lake Express — towards the parking lot, which would become a ski beach.

The city council’s vote is contingent on the future approval of Deer Valley’s full ski village development, which will now move to the Park City Planning Commission for review. A future council will also have to finalize the partnership agreement between the city and the resort.

Park City has secured several commitments from Deer Valley in exchange for the road vacation, according to a letter of intent:



$15 million from Deer Valley for a regional transportation facility near state Route 248. A management committee, made up of city and resort officials, will decide the use of the funds. Affordable housing could also be part of the facility. A 20% reduction in day skier parking compared to existing conditions. On peak days, Deer Valley currently parks around 1,700 day skiers. The agreement would limit day skier parking stalls to 1,360. The remaining parking spaces would be designated for hotel, residential, and commercial uses, and prohibited for day skier parking. A gondola connecting Snow Park to Deer Valley’s new base area along U.S. 40, running through Silver Lake and the soon-to-be-developed Park Peak. Subject to future city council approval, Deer Valley will be able to establish a public infrastructure district or PID. The financing tool allows the resort to tax itself to fund infrastructure projects, such as roads, intersections, and utilities in the Snow Park area.

Deer Valley Resort/Park City Municipal A map of the gondola network.

Utah law requires “good cause” to vacate public right-of-way. State law also requires assurance that there will be “no material injury,” which requires an adjacent property owner to show that they have been denied reasonable access.

In the ordinance approving the road vacation, the city cited the transportation funding, parking reduction, and the gondola network as reasons for good cause. It also says the new public access on Doe Pass Road ensures there is no material injury.

During a public hearing Thursday evening, the council heard from over 30 people, a majority of which were supportive of the deal.

Former mayors, business leaders, residents, and Olympian Ted Ligety all praised the proposed deal between the city and Deer Valley.

Others called for the council to delay a vote.

Prior to the council’s approval Thursday, Park City Mayor Nann Worel said Deer Valley’s project is an “opportunity to build the infrastructure that will stay with us when the Olympic Games roll out of town.”

Deer Valley President and COO Todd Bennett said the resort will host an open house about the ski village project on Jan. 10 at Snow Park Lodge.

Thursday’s meeting was the last of the year for the Park City Council. Becca Gerber and Max Doilney, who both chose not to run for reelection, will depart in January. Ed Parigian and Bill Ciraco are scheduled to be sworn in to the council on Jan. 3.