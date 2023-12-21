Five Park City businesses get liquor licenses including new concert venue The Marquis

The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services has approved five new liquor licenses for Park City establishments. They include Top of Main Brewery (formerly Wasatch Brew Pub), Deer Valley Resort, Yuma Ramen, Warehouse MotorClub and The Marquis Park City.

The Marquis Park City is Utah’s newest concert venue opening Dec. 28, 2023. Some DABS commissioners had concerns about granting The Marquis a liquor license as it’s not ready to open.

The Marquis just received its business license and is still under construction. But the owner Kenny Griswold told commissioners he is confident the venue will be ready to open next week.

“The liquor room is all built, it's all secure, all the refrigeration is in," Griswold said. "Everything's ready to go.”

Deer Valley Resort received a liquor license for Royal Street Bar. COO Todd Bennett said the resort’s first 21+ bar is at the top of the Silver Lake Lodge.

“That's focused on ski history from the ‘80s and ‘90s," Bennett said. "So we'll have a really cool curated kind of space.”

It officially opens Dec. 21, 2023.

Top of Main Brewery is the former Wasatch Brew Pub at the top of Main Street in Park City. It received an off-premise beer retailer license. Yuma Ramen off State Route 224 received a limited-service restaurant license to serve beer and wine. Warehouse MotorClub, a private social club, is already serving food and has now been approved for a full-service restaurant liquor license.

The DABS is expected to meet again on Jan. 25, 2024.