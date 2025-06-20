© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trailside Elementary’s new official mascot is an elk

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published June 20, 2025 at 9:00 AM MDT
Trailside Elementary's new mascot is an elk, a nod to the animals who often graze on campus grounds. The new design is pictured.
Varsity Brands
/
Park City School District
Trailside Elementary's new mascot is an elk, a nod to the animals who often graze on campus grounds. The new design is pictured.

For the first time in its history, Trailside Elementary is getting a mascot — an elk. The choice is a nod to the animals who often graze on campus grounds. 

Trailside opened in 2001, but no official mascot or school colors were adopted.

“We've never had official colors, so people just choose colors. And so there was nothing ever consistent,” Principal Tracy Fike said. “We’re really trying to create, you know, a consistent logo, something we can be tied to.”

Now almost 25 years later, the school is adopting the elk as its mascot and red, white and black as its colors.

Fike said the elk was recommended as the mascot because it’s a familiar presence in the community — many mornings consist of chasing elk off the Trailside playground.

“We've become good elk herders,” she said. “It's really, actually fun when you're over there at recess and you look up and see them in the same spot and on the hill, they just chill right behind us. So we thought that would be just a nice tie for our students.”

Trailblazer used to be the unofficial mascot and Fike said the elk exemplifies a trailblazing spirit — strong, courageous and adventurous.

Red, white and black were chosen as the colors as they align with color schemes used by other schools in the district and have been used as the unofficial Trailside school colors.

The board of education unanimously approved the proposal at its June 17 meeting. To foster school spirit, students will be involved in a school-wide naming contest for the elk mascot.
Park City School District
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller