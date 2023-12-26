PCSD pays former teacher $30K after alleged retaliation for reporting student harassing girls

A former teacher will get $30,000 in a settlement with Park City School District after she says she faced retaliation for reporting that her students had been sexually harassed by a classmate.

The agreement ends the high-profile lawsuit filed by Kathy Moore early last year. Her case initially brought statewide attention on the wealthy northern Utah district — which has repeatedly been under fire recently for issues spanning from racist bullying (which the feds are investigating) to environmental waste concerns— for how it was allegedly responding to cases of student-on-student misconduct.

The Salt Lake Tribune received a copy of the settlement this week through a public records request. Originally, the district declined to disclose the amount that Moore would receive, but The Tribune appealed and was given an unredacted version.

The money is ultimately paid out with taxpayers funds, as Park City School Districtis in the state’s public school system.

Moore’s attorneys didn’t respond to a request for comment on the settlement Friday. The school district declined to speak to it.

For the full story, visit sltrib.com.