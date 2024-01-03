New Park City Council to discuss Main Street area plan

Park City Economic Development Manager Erik Daenitz said the council will be asked Thursday to determine the area for a new Main Street plan. The plan could include potential redevelopment of city-owned property, which includes the Brew Pub lot at the top of Main Street and the China Bridge garage off Swede Alley.

“It could be anything from do nothing to large-scale change,” Daenitz said. “Large scale change could mean a vision that includes maintaining all the parking volume but doing additional improvements that add other features to these parcels, or it could be something in between both of those.”

Daenitz added the plan area could include Park Avenue. The council will be tasked with choosing between two options for the planning process, hiring an external consultant or taking an in-house advisory committee approach through city staff.

Daenitz said the new plan could also include transportation elements.

“We’re looking at potential improvements to roadway surfaces or reconsidering the uses of those roadways, also potentially alleviating some of the regulations or processes that we make the businesses go through while maintaining the chainstore regulations that we feel makes sense.”

Also on Thursday, the council will interview applicants for a new appeals panel, and hold a public hearing for a federal community development grant.

Thursday’s regular meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Marsac Building. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.