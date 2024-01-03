Park City Mayor swears in new city council members

Park City Mayor Nann Worel led Ed Parigian and Bill Ciraco through the oaths of office at a ceremony Wednesday, officially starting their four-year terms on the city council.

The pair was elected in November along with incumbent Ryan Dickey.

The trio shared their upcoming priorities while in office.

“I will advocate for policies and initiatives that promote sustainable practices, responsible development, and the preservation of our natural and recreational assets,” Ciraco said. “I am dedicated to working collaboratively to address our need for a long-term solution to our traffic problem, ensuring that Park City remains not only a world-class destination, but also a world-class home for the people that live here.”

Parker Malatesta Parigian takes the oath of office.

Ed Parigian said he enjoyed meeting people in town during the campaign and is ready to go to work.

“I see what we want,” Parigian said. “I know what we want as a community. I’m ready to be your unwavering voice. Park City has a long history of being an energetic, engaged community, and that continues today. And I’ve been lucky to be a part of it the last 17, almost 18 years now.”

Parker Malatesta Voters granted Ryan Dickey a new four-year term on council.

Ryan Dickey shared excitement about working with the two new members.

“I’m just really proud and happy for Ed and Bill, to be able to serve with them,” Dickey said. “These guys ran two incredibly positive campaigns focused on the issues, focused on their vision for Park City, focused on the things they want to do… We have a lot of unanimity of purpose and things we want to achieve.”

The new city council will hold its first regular meeting 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Marsac Building.