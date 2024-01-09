Local pediatrician wants to bring change to Park City school board

Dr. Eileen Gallagher announced her campaign for the Park City Board of Education District 2 seat Jan. 8. She is challenging incumbent board president Andrew Caplan and fellow newcomer Dave McFawn. A primary election in June will cut the candidates from three to two.

Gallagher told KPCW why she felt the need to run.

“I think that this particular board is needing a change,” Gallagher said. “We have seen over the last few years project management difficulties, communication difficulties, and an apparent lack of devotion to health and safety of children that I think requires a change in leadership and membership on the school board.”

Along with being a fulltime pediatrician, Gallagher said her experience volunteering with local nonprofits including the People’s Health Clinic and the Citizens Climate Lobby would also benefit her on the school board.

Four of her five children have attended schools in the Park City School District. If elected, Gallagher said wants to establish a strong relationship with the teachers union and focus on improving student health.

“I’m excited about promoting and helping the expanding preschool and pre-kindergarten options for kids in the community, and making sure that more working parents have access to great and affordable early childhood education,” she said.

The District 2 seat Gallagher is vying for is one of three open seats on the Park City Board of Education this election cycle. District 2 stretches from northern Park Meadows to Trailside and portions of Silver Springs.