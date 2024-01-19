© 2024 KPCW

In Utah, first lady Jill Biden tells donors ‘democracy is on the line’

The Salt Lake Tribune
Published January 19, 2024 at 4:20 PM MST
First Lady Jill Biden visits with faculty at Hunter High School, on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.
Rick Egan
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
First Lady Jill Biden visits with faculty at Hunter High School, on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.

The first lady spoke at two Park City fundraisers in a swift trip in and out of Utah.

Urging support for President Joe Biden’s reelection bid, First Lady Jill Biden told a welcoming group of donors in Park City that she wanted to take them back eight years into history.

“I want you to remember what it felt like on the morning after that 2016 election when we fell short. Remember that feeling?” she asked. “Remember when you woke up? And you said, ‘Oh, my God, what just happened?’ We can’t let that happen again.”

Promising to uphold Americans’ rights and reinstate rights that have been lost, she pledged to ”do incredible things together. We will uphold the rule of law. We will restore a woman’s freedom to make her own health care decisions. We will defend our democracy and together guess what? We are going to win this election.”

For the full story, visit sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aim to inform readers across the state.
