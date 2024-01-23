Park City celebrates 40th Sundance with community party Thursday

2024 marks the 40th edition of the Sundance Film Festival, not the 40th anniversary.

“Anniversary means you don’t count the first one,” Sundance board member Jason Blum said. “We won’t be celebrating the 40th anniversary next year.”

To honor 40 years of films, there will be a public celebration at the City Park Bandstand Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., snow or shine.

There will be sweet treats and live music from Pixie and the Partygrass Boys. People are encouraged to wear Sundance glam and gear from years past. The event is a collaboration between Park City Municipal, Sundance Institute, Park City Chamber, Park City Mountain and Deer Valley Resort.

Sundance Senior Programmer John Nein [Nine] said the city came forward with the idea for the party.

“We’re telling all of our filmmakers, hopefully everybody who’s in town can do that,” Nein said. “Sundance has always been about community, and that’s the filmmakers, it’s the audience. So anything that we can do to build that notion of community, I think is also really part of celebrating the history.”

There will be no parking at City Park. The city recommends walking, biking or taking free public transit.

The event comes at a time when Sundance’s future in Park City is unknown.

Sundance CEO Joana Vicente told a panel this week the cost and accessibility of Park City is a challenge, adding the institute is excited about tapping into a younger, more diverse audience in Salt Lake City.

The nonprofit is examining all options as it looks to build itself for the future and financially recover after the pandemic. The film festival’s contract with the city expires in 2026. Sundance has until October to notify Park City if it would like to extend the contract.