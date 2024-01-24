Park City Mountain to host Intermountain Masters race this weekend

Park City Mountain will host the third Intermountain Masters alpine race of the season starting Friday. The three-day event will showcase masters racers from around the mountain west.

Intermountain Masters is a nonprofit organization governed by US Ski & Snowboard. Board member Greg Graham said it hosts races across Utah, Idaho and Wyoming.

“Our purpose is really to just promote and get adult ski racing more mainstream,” Graham said. “It’s a great way to challenge yourself.”

This weekend’s races will play out on Mountain Village side of the resort.

“Friday is a slalom on Payday, which is great, it’s a very user friendly venue, a lot of people have loved running gates there,” he said. “Saturday and Sunday we have two giant slaloms. And Friday’s race is in honor of Brett Pendleton, who tragically lost his life skiing many years ago. And the two GS races are in honor of Gary Lauritz. And both of them were early pioneers in Park City’s masters program.”

Graham said skiers 18 and older can register to race one or all three days. Competitors must have a U.S. Ski & Snowboard membership. Learn more and register here.

The Payday lift will open to racers at 8 a.m., with competition beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Following the Park City races, Intermountain Masters will be at Powder Mountain next weekend for giant slalom.