Mountain lion euthanized in Deer Valley

The mountain lion was euthanized after she was injured in the DWR’s efforts to relocate her and her cubs out of a Park City neighborhood.

The mother and her two cubs were first seen living under the deck of a home in the Solamere neighborhood in lower Deer Valley in early January.

Park City police and the DWR received numerous calls about the mountain lion family in the last two weeks.

DWR employees used a firecracker to try to haze the animals out of the area so they would find a safer habitat. But the shell hit the mother, injuring her leg on Jan. 22.

She returned to Solamere on Jan. 25, still injured. The leg wound made it difficult for her to move, so DWR workers decided to euthanize her.

They say her cubs are old enough to survive on their own.

DWR officials remind the public not to feed wildlife because it can draw more animals, including predators, to the area.