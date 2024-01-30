Sundance sales: Netflix adds ‘Skywalkers,’ Amazon lands Aubrey Plaza comedy

Following its pickup of thriller “It’s What’s Inside,” streaming giant Netflix has acquired another Sundance feature, the documentary “Skywalkers: A Love Story.” The film follows a Russian couple as they traverse some of the tallest skyscrapers in the world. No release date has been set yet.

“The Greatest Night in Pop,” the Sundance special screening centered on the 1985 single “We Are The World,” is already available on Netflix.

Amazon MGM purchased the comedy “My Old Ass” starring Aubrey Plaza for around $15 million. After a future theatrical release, it will stream on Prime Video.

The documentary “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story” is expected to fetch a similar sum, per Deadline. Producers of the film, which follows the former actor and disability advocate, are in final negotiations with Warner Bros. Discovery, the owner of streaming platform Max.

The indie film production company Neon won distribution rights for Steven Soderbergh’s “Presence,” a storytelling experiment shot completely in first person.

The action comedy “Thelma” starring 94-year-old June Squibb was purchased by Magnolia Pictures and is expected to get a wide release.

IFC Films acquired “Ghostlight,” which received critical acclaim during the festival. It’s also expected to get a theatrical release this year.