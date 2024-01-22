Netflix buys Sundance thriller ‘It’s What’s Inside’ for $17M

On Monday Netflix purchased the worldwide rights to “It’s What’s Inside,” a thriller written and directed by Greg Jardin. The film premiered at the Ray Friday night [Jan. 19] and will cost Netflix around $17 million, according to Deadline.

It’s the second purchase the streamer has made at Sundance. Netflix also acquired “Ibelin,” a documentary about Mats Steen, a Norwegian gamer who died of a degenerative muscular disease at 25. The film has been highlighted for its positive portrayal of the online world.

The second largest acquisition of the festival was reported Sunday. Searchlight purchased Jesse Eisenberg’s “A Real Pain” for $10 million following an all-night bidding war, per Variety.

Kieran Culkin stars in the film about a family trip through Poland alongside Eisenberg, who wrote, directed, and starred in the feature.

Culkin described their working relationship after the film’s premiere at the Eccles Saturday.

“There was a pretty good rapport right away,” Culkin said. “But then right after the first scene, he’ll be like ‘cut’ and start giving me notes, and my first thought was like, ‘B****, I’ve got notes for you too.’”

The first acquisition of this year’s Sundance was Thursday when Sony Pictures Classics bought “Kneecap.” The fictionalized biopic tells the tale of the Irish rap trio of the same name.

A handful of Sundance films came to the festival with distributors already attached. A24 brought the most with four features, followed by Netflix and Neon with three each.

The 2024 Sundance Film Festival ends Jan. 28.