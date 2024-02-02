Park City edition Monopoly includes photo of southern Utah

The makers of this Monopoly game might need a new map. Wedged in between Treasure Hill and the Park City Mountain base in the center of the new Monopoly: Park City edition board is a picture of the snow-covered red rocks at Cedar Breaks National Monument in Brian Head, Utah.

Representatives of Top Trumps USA, the distributor of the game, could not be reached for comment about the southern Utah addition to the Park City board game Friday.

Park City has seen its name on similar games in the past, including Park City-opoly and Park City On Board. However, those two games were independently created, and weren’t officially licensed with Hasbro.

Properties on the new board include Guardsman Pass, High West Distillery, Round Valley, and the Winter Sports School.

The St. Regis Deer Valley and Utah Olympic Park make up the coveted Boardwalk and Park Place spaces.

The company does allow businesses to pay for spots on the board, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The game is available for $45 at toptrumps.us.