Utah athletes bring home hardware from 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games

The 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon, South Korea, came to a close Thursday, Feb. 1.

Team USA came away with 21 total medals, the most out of the 30 competing nations, and five total gold medals. Three of five first-place medals were from Utah athletes.

Park City athlete Josie Johnson sparked Team USA’s winning streak taking the silver in the women’s ski jumping. Then, Utah athlete Sean Shuai skated his way to gold in the men’s 500m and made history as the first-ever American to win a short track speed skating gold at the YOGs.

Shuai added to Team USA’s earnings with his teammates in the Mixed Team Relay with a second place finish.

Park City was once again represented by local athlete Henry Townshend [Town-Send] who stood atop the podium in first place at the men’s slopestyle competition.

In the hockey competition, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll out of Midway, helped Team USA shut out Czechia in the final round of the men’s 6-Team Tournament, 4-0.

Team USA also came out on top in the mixed team and women’s dual moguls.

At the opening ceremony, Utah Olympic Park Bobsled and Skeleton athlete Noah Park was one of two flag bearers for Team USA.

He traveled to South Korea with his twin brother, Baden who is also on the sliding team.

Over a dozen athletes represented Team USA and Utah at the Gangwon Games. A full list of Team USA medal winners can be found here.

The host for the next Youth Games has not been decided yet, according to Game Bids. The International Olympic Committee is expected to decide after the 2030 and 2034 Winter Game hosts are announced.