Running with Ed raises over $272K to support Park City schools

Runners set out from the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse at 8 a.m. Saturday in tutus and themed costumes: the “wrinkle warriors” in pink capes represented a local Botox clinic and “vampires” turned out from the Twilight Rotary Club.

The two teams were among dozens of friendly competitors in the 17th annual Running with Ed eight-leg relay race, which makes stops at each of Park City’s six schools.

Hosted by the Park City Education Foundation, the racer fees and sponsorships support Park City schools through classroom and other educational grants.

So far, the event has raised over $272,000 this year, just shy of the $300,000 goal.

Sydney Weaver / KPCW A sign at Jeremy Ranch Elementary during the 2026 Running with Ed fundraiser.

Vicky Rudolph is a fifth-grade Dual Language Immersion teacher at McPolin Elementary. Her team dressed as “Finding Nemo” characters — a nod to the funding the foundation gave the school’s production of the play.

“The education foundation sponsored our first school-wide musical this year that we performed at the Eccles [Theater], and the students did such an amazing job,” Rudolph said. “Without their donation and their sponsorship, it couldn't have happened.”

Rudolph and her fellow teachers all ran with their daughters in matching costumes. She was dressed as Crush, a laid-back sea turtle from the play, and her seven-year-old daughter was Crush’s son, Squirt. Others dressed as pairs of sharks, jellyfish and clown fish. The team also featured Nemo in an anemone costume made of pink balloons.

Their creativity earned the team second-place bragging rights for best costumes.

Rudolph said she ran the race’s third leg up to Utah Olympic Park and the last leg from Trailside to the finish line with her daughter.

“I was cooking in this suit going up to the UOP, but I hung through it, let the wind catch me, and it was fun,” she said.

Summit Park resident Mark Christopherson was the lone member of his team. He ran the whole 28.6-mile race without a costume to weigh him down.

“This is my fourth time doing it solo,” he said. “I do a fair bit of running in the summers, and this is kind of a good early-season long run.”

He said he enjoys getting some training in while also supporting education.

The education foundation still hopes to meet its $300,000 goal and is accepting donations through May 31.

KPCW’s Connor Thomas contributed to this report.