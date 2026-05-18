Park City’s all-women a cappella group to kick off summer concerts this weekend

The Park City Treble Makers, a 16-woman a cappella group, will start its summer season with a celebration of the 250th anniversary of America.

Treble Makers singer Renee Mox Hall said the “America Sings” concert on May 23 will feature a patriotic medley along with a collection of songs that represent the history of the United States.

FULL INTERVIEW: Park City Treble Makers Renee Mox Hall and Lisa Getson Listen • 10:20

“We have folk songs, Broadway, early rock, spiritual and blues, songs that represent World War I and World War II, and we have some modern Beach Boys, Billy Joel and Bruno Mars,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” May 18.

Hall said this is the first time the group has offered a spring salon concert, a show in a private home with limited tickets.

There will be a second “America Sings” community concert at the Park City Community Church May 31. Tickets are available in advance and at the door.

This spring, the Treble Makers will also perform at the Park City Cemetery for a Memorial Day Service May 25 and a special spring luncheon performance at the Park City Senior Center May 26.