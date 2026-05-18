© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Park City’s all-women a cappella group to kick off summer concerts this weekend

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 18, 2026 at 4:14 PM MDT
Wade Hall

The Park City Treble Makers will perform their first spring salon show May 23.

The Park City Treble Makers, a 16-woman a cappella group, will start its summer season with a celebration of the 250th anniversary of America.

Treble Makers singer Renee Mox Hall said the “America Sings” concert on May 23 will feature a patriotic medley along with a collection of songs that represent the history of the United States.

FULL INTERVIEW: Park City Treble Makers Renee Mox Hall and Lisa Getson

“We have folk songs, Broadway, early rock, spiritual and blues, songs that represent World War I and World War II, and we have some modern Beach Boys, Billy Joel and Bruno Mars,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” May 18.

Hall said this is the first time the group has offered a spring salon concert, a show in a private home with limited tickets.

There will be a second “America Sings” community concert at the Park City Community Church May 31. Tickets are available in advance and at the door.

This spring, the Treble Makers will also perform at the Park City Cemetery for a Memorial Day Service May 25 and a special spring luncheon performance at the Park City Senior Center May 26.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver