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Freezing temperatures could kill Wasatch Back plants, damage plumbing

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 18, 2026 at 4:11 PM MDT
A field of crops with frozen ground.
Deborah
/
Adobe Stock
A field of crops with frozen ground.

Freezing temperatures are expected in Park City and Heber into Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning through 9 a.m. and warned farmers and gardeners the sub-freezing temperatures could drop as low as the mid-20s.

An image showing a freeze warning from the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City
National Weather Service

Those low temperatures could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

The weather service advises gardeners to take steps to protect tender plants from the cold and cover crops if possible.

On May 15, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed an executive order declaring a 30-day state of emergency in nine counties due to crop losses caused by freezing temperatures.

Farmers in Box Elder, Cache, Davis, Iron, Juab, Millard, Piute, Sanpete, Utah and Weber counties suffered a 95% to 100% loss on apricots, cherries, plums, peaches, pears and apples.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver