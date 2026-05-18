Freezing temperatures could kill Wasatch Back plants, damage plumbing

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning through 9 a.m. and warned farmers and gardeners the sub-freezing temperatures could drop as low as the mid-20s.

National Weather Service

Those low temperatures could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

The weather service advises gardeners to take steps to protect tender plants from the cold and cover crops if possible.

On May 15, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed an executive order declaring a 30-day state of emergency in nine counties due to crop losses caused by freezing temperatures.

Farmers in Box Elder, Cache, Davis, Iron, Juab, Millard, Piute, Sanpete, Utah and Weber counties suffered a 95% to 100% loss on apricots, cherries, plums, peaches, pears and apples.