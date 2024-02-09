Snow storm causes harsh conditions, heavy traffic on Park City roads

Between 6 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. Friday, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office received nearly 50 calls reporting car crashes.

Captain Kacey Bates said there were 23 non-injury crashes, 22 slide offs, and three crashes that caused injuries.

“That’s a lot,” Bates. “Most of it is [people] driving too fast for existing conditions, and people are in a hurry. We encourage people to slow down, take your time, and be cognizant of the change in weather even in short commute areas.”

A semi truck jackknifed on westbound I-80 early Friday around 5 a.m. The incident closed three lanes on the highway, but was cleared before 7 a.m.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said troopers have also seen a “handful” of slide offs in Provo Canyon.

Snowfall during the Thursday evening commute caused crashes that forced lane closures on Deer Valley Drive and state Route 248 in Park City. Some Park City Transit buses were impacted.

City officials told KPCW the storm has “presented some operational challenges.”

As skiers and riders rushed to hit the fresh power Friday morning, drivers heading into Park City proper from area neighborhoods like Pinebrook and Jeremy Ranch reported commutes over an hour.

KPCW The traffic times on I-80 eastbound near Ecker Hill Middle School during Friday morning rush hour.

Karen Paul, who lives near Jordanelle, said she was in standstill traffic around 9 a.m. at the U.S. 40 exit ramp at Quinn’s Junction. In her three years commuting to Prospector, Paul said the conditions have never been worse.

“It’s backed up as far as you can see,” Paul said Friday morning. “Sundance wasn’t as bad as this… Maybe Mayflower will take more people that are going to Deer Valley to park in the Mayflower area one day, I don’t know.”

Paul said there were also significant backups on Richardson Flat Road.

Old Ranch Road, a short cut route for many locals, also saw traffic congestion Friday morning. One resident reported being stuck on the road for over two hours.

Christine Robinson turned around after sitting in traffic for 45 minutes.

“I think each time we moved was because someone turned around,” Robinson said. “I live on Old Ranch Road, so I use it every day, I’ve never seen anything like that.”

KPCW Old Ranch Road Friday morning.

As of Friday afternoon, traction devices are required to travel up Marsac Avenue to Empire Pass in Park City.