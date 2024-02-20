Main Street businesses praise 2024 Sundance traffic flow changes

Park City moved back to two-way traffic on Main Street for Sundance in January, after a one-way flow was criticized for causing gridlock during the 2023 festival.

At the Historic Park City Alliance monthly meeting Tuesday, several business owners applauded the city’s management of Main Street during the event, including Alyssa Densely with the restaurant 501 on Main.

“I think traffic, which is everybody’s concern especially when we are in it and contributing to it, I think it was a fantastic job,” Densely said. “Not just on Main Street but getting to Main Street… It was as though you guys were there working with us. If there was an issue, we created solutions. It just really felt as though the city was involved in this year’s event.”

HPCA President Monty Coates agreed, however, he offered some criticism of the Richardson Flat bus route servicing Main Street and Deer Valley Resort.

“You didn’t quite have enough capacity,” Coates said. “For skiers and film people, the buses were packed and standing… I felt bad for the skiers packed on there, cause they were standing there with their skis standing room only, so you might’ve needed to add a little more capacity to accommodate both those groups.”

Park City is considering a pedestrian-only option for Main Street for the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. The city council typically approves plans for the event near the end of the year.