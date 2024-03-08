Driver faces DUI charges in Park City rollover crash

Park City Police say a rollover crash closed a portion of Bonanza Drive at about 7 p.m. Thursday. The single-vehicle accident happened just before Lower Iron Horse Loop Road. Sgt. Jay Randall said the driver likely hit one of the raised medians on the road which flipped the car.

“The officers smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage on the individual and noticed open containers in the vehicle as well," Randall said. "So they conducted a DUI investigation.”

Officers cited the driver for suspicion of driving under the influence. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Bonanza Drive was closed from Deer Valley Drive to Lower Iron Horse Loop Road for about an hour while authorities cleared the scene.