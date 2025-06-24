Extensive mountain construction underway as East Village prepares for second winter

By the end of this year, Deer Valley says it will double the size of the resort with 10 new chairlifts and 100 new ski runs.

Kurt Krieg, executive vice president of East Village developer Extell, gave an update on the progress to the Military Installation Development Authority Board Tuesday, June 24.

MIDA is the state agency tasked with serving veterans and members of the military. It’s overseeing the East Village developments, where it also constructed a hotel with 100 rooms set aside for service members.

Krieg said there are currently over two million square feet under construction around East Village, including luxury hotels, condos and skier services facilities.

Retail and dining spaces are beginning construction as well in what will soon be the village core.

“All the spaces that you see will actually be convertible, which means we’re going the extra mile to put in grease traps and vents, so that we can go back and forth between retail and food and beverage over the next couple decades as the tenants change,” he said.

On the mountain, helicopters are hauling in concrete and sections of ski lift towers.

Extell and Deer Valley have also created a 10-million-gallon retention pond for snowmaking and fire protection.

🚁 The first towers were flown in by helicopter today for the new 10-passenger Deer Valley East Village Gondola. 🚠



A major milestone as we prepare to double the size of the resort with:

⛷️ 10 new chairlifts

🎿 100 new ski runs

📍 Opening December 2025



📷: Max Stosich pic.twitter.com/OhLpts2a0V — Deer Valley Resort (@Deer_Valley) June 15, 2025

Krieg said focus is now also shifting to land east of U.S. 40, where hundreds of units of workforce housing will be built.

“We’re going in earnest to design the first workforce housing, as well as the community itself, inclusive of retail,” he said.

Just south of the Wasatch Fire District’s Jordanelle station, Krieg said offices, a handful of townhomes and two fast-food restaurants will be constructed.

He said Extell will soon receive certification from the Utah attorney general that it’s cleaned up six mining sites.

“It’s the second largest cleanup Utah has ever seen from an environmental standpoint,” he said. “We had six active mines on this project as we acquired the lands. This gives the entire 580 acres a clean bill of health, all the way to the federal level.”

East Village opened three ski lifts during the 2024-25 season, as well as the Grand Hyatt Deer Valley.

The new resort base is part of MIDA’s larger presence in Wasatch County, known as the Military Recreation Facility.

