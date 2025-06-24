© 2025 KPCW

State health officials report three positive measles cases in Utah

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 24, 2025 at 5:41 PM MDT
Public health officials have confirmed two more cases of measles in Utah less than a week after the state’s first case was reported.

The Utah Department of Health and Human Services says two unvaccinated people, one from Utah County and another from the southwest health district, tested positive for the illness. The individuals are not related to each other, nor are they related to the first person diagnosed with measles.

Health officials are working to identify any locations where possible exposures may have occurred.

Measles is a viral infection that can be spread through the air by coughing or sneezing.

Symptoms don’t appear until 10 to 14 days after exposure and can include cough, runny nose, inflamed eyes, sore throat or fever. A rash typically appears after four days of fever.

Before last week, the last case of measles in Utah was in 2023.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
