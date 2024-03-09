Hermione, Snoopy and a dragon race in Park City’s cardboard sled derby

Due to weather, the cardboard derby had to be pushed back one week, but the delay didn’t diminish racers’ excitement.

Kristine Weller Oliver Jones with his Wales-themed cardboard sled.

Park City Recreation hosted the event, complete with a groomed, three-lane track and a raffle. The 18 teams customized their sleds using only cardboard, duct tape, twine and paint. Many participants dressed up to match their masterpieces.

Oliver Jones’ Wales-themed sled won first place for best in show, which is what he was aiming for. The sled was green with two red Welsh dragons on the sides and he wore a matching dragon onesie. He chose it because his dad’s family is from Wales.

“I never been to Wales," he said.

"What? You just got back from Wales," Jones' mom said.

"I mean I just got back,” Jones said.

Kristine Weller Dee Simpson and his sledding buddy with their cardboard sled. The sled has a Thai flag for Simpson's mom and an American flag for his dad.

Dee Simpson’s sled also honored his family’s heritage. It had a Thai flag for his mom and an American flag for his dad. It also had two rows of rubber ducks just for fun. Simpson’s sled went the longest distance in the competition, all the way to the end of the track.

Willa Shoumatoff and Nina Cavallaro went for a Harry Potter theme with their purple, two-story Knight Bus sled. Shoumatoff dressed as Hermione Granger and Cavallaro dressed as Stan Shunpike, the Night Bus driver.

Kristine Weller Nina Cavallaro (left) and Willa Shoumatoff (right) with their Harry Potter-themed cardboard sled.

Shoumatoff said the prize they wanted was “the wrecking thingy because ours is really wobbly." The pair did end up getting third place for best in show.

Ben Rolley’s sled was Snoopy’s red dog house, complete with a cardboard Snoopy sitting on top.

“I'm hoping to not crash," he said. "But I'm hoping to go as far as I can.”

Unfortunately, Rolley did have a small tumble, injuring little Snoopy.

Macias Owenromeyn picked up some speed his first time down the track.

“It’s the USS Macias, it’s a camo boat,” Macias said.

He was excited the window in his camouflage boat sled was functional.

Lily Stephenson’s tropical-themed sled didn’t go as fast as she liked in the competition.

“I think it's going to go really fast because of the aerodynamics," she said. "And it's very pointy.”

Park City Recreation hopes to have another successful cardboard sled derby next year.