Olympic officials to visit Wasatch Back in April ahead of summer vote

The IOC delegation plans to visit the Utah Olympic Park and Soldier Hollow Nordic Center during its trip April 9 to April 13, in addition to sites in the Salt Lake valley.

A concept map released by IOC doesn’t list every venue, but indicates the group could also visit Park City Mountain and Deer Valley, including the resort’s new base in Wasatch County along U.S. 40.

The trip is an opportunity for members of the IOC’s Future Host Commission to see Utah’s Olympic venues up close, before they vote whether to recommend bringing the Games back to Salt Lake City.

During a call with journalists this week, IOC Future Olympic Games Hosts Director Jacqueline Barrett talked about the value they see in Utah.

“Salt Lake and Utah are so enthusiastic and so keen on hosting again, and I think that that is clearly a demonstration of what was a fabulously successful Games, a great experience," Barrett said. "And they want to recreate that for a new generation, and give a new generation of young people and athletes that opportunity.”

Olympic Games Executive Director Christophe Dubi was asked about the Utah Legislature’s efforts to fund a new baseball stadium and arena in Salt Lake City. While Dubi said the IOC would consider new venues, he said that’s not an excuse to build them.

“We will be opportunistic and flexible if these venues do make sense because they have been built in the meantime… but let’s not create the link between investment in these venues and their necessity for the Olympic Games,” Dubi said.

Following the visit next month, the IOC’s Future Host Commission will be tasked with submitting a report to the IOC Executive Board, which will decide whether to call an election for the IOC Session to award the Games.

The IOC Session is expected to vote on awarding the Games July 24, or Pioneer Day, on the eve of the Summer Olympics in Paris.