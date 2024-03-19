Neighbors appeal approval of Park City billionaire’s home

The Park City Planning Commission approved Prince’s home plans in a split vote in February.

While the project received the go-ahead, two commissioners objected to the approval, citing conflicting statements and confusing footprint calculations.

An appeal was filed March 1 by Prince’s direct neighbors, Eric and Susan Herrman, and consigned by eight other Old Town and Rossi Hill residents.

They argue the planning commission failed to provide due consideration for the impacts the home will have by not properly enforcing the city’s development code.

Attorney Bruce Baird, who is representing the Princes, said he expects them to prevail.

“We believe that the planning commission made the right decision with careful and detailed explanations,” Baird said.

Park City’s newly formed three-member appeal panel will hear the neighbors’ arguments April 30 and decide whether the planning commission acted appropriately. That decision could ultimately be appealed to Third District Court.

Matthew Prince is the founder and CEO of cybersecurity company Cloudflare and owner of The Park Record.