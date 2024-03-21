Deer Valley to provide update on Snow Park development plans

Deer Valley is planning to build a new base village with hotels and commercial space on parking lots adjacent to Snow Park.

The resort is preparing to go through the development review process with the Park City Planning Commission later this year.

Deer Valley will host an open house Tuesday [Web: March 26] for locals to learn more about the project. There will be a presentation about the resort’s concept for the base along with new updates. Light snacks and beverages will be served.

The open house will be in The Lodges’ Spruce Room from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Parking is available across the street in lots 5 and 6.

Deer Valley asks anyone planning to attend to RSVP online. A link can be found here.