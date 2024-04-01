Hundreds of thousands of dollars available for child care assistance

While some applications have been submitted and funded, there’s still more than $900,000 for child care assistance that can be awarded. Park City resident advocate Michelle Downard is managing the program. She says there’s a need for child care tuition so they’re not sure why more hasn’t been awarded. Whether not enough people know about it or the requirements to qualify may be too restrictive.

“It's hard to say because it is so new. And so, I think we're going to let the program play out for just a little while, continue to update the council on the progress, and then revisit it when we think the time is right and when we have enough information.”

A working group was established to help design program criteria using a recent assessment from the Early Childhood Alliance. The program is the only known program of its kind by a Utah municipality.

In the first couple of months, Downard reports 13 childcare providers are participating in the program. About 140 applications have been received. Of those, 67 were incomplete and 28 were denied for not meeting the program thresholds – either they exceed the maximum income, or their children aren’t yet in a child care situation. Twenty applicants came from people who live and work outside Park City limits.

Applicants must earn less than 100% of the Area Median Income or AMI which is about $148,000 for a family of four; be a resident of Park City, or work within the city limits or for the municipality.

She says 23 households, representing 25 children who meet the criteria, have been enrolled.

“It's included all three of the eligibility criteria that you just mentioned. So, everything from staff to residents and workforce. Again, it's still a little bit early to see strong trends from any of those, but we've seen participation from all the above.”

The scholarships, she says, will provide for up to $1,700 a month per child. The family must provide 10% of their household income. The money is paid directly to the child care provider.

At the March 14 Park City Council meeting, Downard recommended the council wait to make any adjustments this early in the program.

The Summit County Council has allocated $130,000 to support child care this year. Downard says they are discussing options to coordinate efforts as the county launches its program.

The Park City Community Foundation is also establishing a joint task force to consider long-term childcare industry stability, including Summit County, the Park City Chamber, Park City School District, childcare providers, parents and other stakeholders.

Click here to learn more and apply for child care assistance.