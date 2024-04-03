Future of microtransit in Park City up for review

Microtransit is a free ride sharing program, similar to private services like Uber and Lyft.

Park City partnered with High Valley Transit in July 2023 to operate micro services within city limits. That contract expires April 15.

High Valley Transit also operates microtransit in the Snyderville Basin and in Wasatch County.

According to a staff report, microtransit in Park City had over 29,000 riders this winter. But 90% of the rides originated from areas that already have high levels of fixed route bus service. Only around 9% of requests occurred in neighborhoods where there is limited or no bus service, like Quinn’s Junction and upper Park Meadows.

The average wait time for a microtransit ride in Park City is 27 minutes, which the report calls “unacceptable.”

At its meeting Thursday, the Park City Council has the choice to extend the service, potentially through a different contractor other than High Valley.

Park City Manager Matt Dias said the council will consider a number of variables including cost and promoting access to public transit.

“We piloted a microtransit program city-wide for the better part of a year,” Dias said. “We’ve also put out a request for proposals looking ahead. But my estimation is the mayor and council have an extremely difficult public policy decision to make. We’ve tested something, we understand how it works. We understand who’s using it and sort of who’s not using it. But it’s very expensive, and if it’s something we’re going to continue moving forward, we need to be really careful.”

As an alternative, city staff has proposed a separate option that involves creating three new bus routes for underserved areas including the Park City Hospital and Royal Street in Deer Valley.

Residents can share their comments at Thursday’s meeting at City Hall. It starts at 4 p.m. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.