Park City humanitarian group seeking 1,000 volunteers for 9/11 Day of Service

Parkite Karen Marriott started Park City Humanitarians last year to help locals get involved with nonprofits and other community projects.

As part of the organization’s work, it will host the Serve Park City 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance . The event will start Saturday, Sept. 13, with a free breakfast at 8 a.m. in City Park.

Marriott said a 10-minute program follows.

“We'll have a really nice moment of remembrance at the City Park after the breakfast,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Wednesday, June 30. “Last year, we had fantastic bagpipers, and we had a bugle play, and we heard from one of our firemen.”

Then volunteers can head out to one of 35 service projects supporting local nonprofits. Marriott said there are opportunities for every age and ability.

The Blair Education Center will host indoor projects, from weaving mats for people experiencing homelessness to sorting donated eyeglasses and writing notes to kids aging out of foster care.

Other projects require more sweat, like weed pulling, tree and pollinator planting and roadside cleanups.

Marriott said the group is hoping to have 1,000 volunteers sign up. She said she hopes they get something out of the service as well.

“I hope they feel like they get to know some of these organizations, just get to know other people in their community, and just feel more invested in where they live and who their neighbors are,” Marriott said.