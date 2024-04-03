Park City Council to discuss potential City Hall remodel

What now houses City Hall started as Marsac Elementary School. It was built in the mid-1930s under various New Deal programs during the Great Depression.

The facility served Park City’s educational system until 1979. In 1983, Park City Municipal purchased the building and turned it into City Hall.

A 2009 renovation modernized the historic space, but Park City Manager Matt Dias says it’s time for another renovation.

“The focus would primarily be sort of the main floor, which is the thrust of where most of the customer service interactions occur through building, planning, engineering, business licensing, our finance division, really perhaps converting that area to this true one-stop shop,” Dias said.

Thursday the Park City Council will discuss the project estimated to cost nearly $2 million.

“We know that we’re running out of space up there,” Dias said. “We either need to amend that space… or perhaps we need to look at other alternatives.”

Dias said a City Hall in Old Town a block off Main Street comes with some challenges.

“But there’s also a sense of community and character and legacy about when people are working for your community, about having them in the community, in the heart of it,” he said. “There’s an argument to be made, if they’ve got to travel in and out and use our buses and our recreation services, they’re perhaps going to be more attached and they’re going to care about this place more and have a higher level of performance and morale.”

The city council discussion begins at 4 p.m. at City Hall. No final decisions will be made Thursday. The meeting agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.