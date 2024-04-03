© 2024 KPCW

Park City Shotski 2024 returns this fall

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 3, 2024 at 3:21 PM MDT
In 2023, 1,363 participants lined up and down Main Street for the 7th annual Shotski.
Parker Malatesta
/
KPCW
One of Park City’s favorite events will return this fall to re-break Breck's world record.

Sunrise Rotary announced the record-breaking shotski down Main Street will be Saturday, Oct. 12.

The event continues the town’s rivalry with Breckenridge, Colorado, for the longest shot ski.

Last October, Park City broke the record with over 1,360 participants. Breckenridge fired back a few months later with more than 1,370 joining in its shotski.

Tickets for Sunrise Rotary’s 2024 Shotski will be available later this year.
