Park City Shotski 2024 returns this fall

Sunrise Rotary announced the record-breaking shotski down Main Street will be Saturday, Oct. 12.

The event continues the town’s rivalry with Breckenridge, Colorado, for the longest shot ski.

Last October, Park City broke the record with over 1,360 participants. Breckenridge fired back a few months later with more than 1,370 joining in its shotski.

Tickets for Sunrise Rotary’s 2024 Shotski will be available later this year.