Park City Follies returns with 'menacing dogs' on the Silver Lake Express

Even with the addition of three more performances this year, adding an additional 1,000 seats, the 2024 Follies is all but sold out. Follies co-writer and emcee Tom Clyde says a few tickets remain for the last two performances May 4 and 5 and those who really want to see the show, will likely get to see it.

“There's a fair amount of turnover, people's plans change, and somebody will have bought four or five tickets and find they can't use them for whatever reason,” Clyde said. “So, there's a waitlist. And people want to call the box office. And, you know, if they're having a hard time finding tickets, get on the waitlist and check that pretty regularly and see how that works out. Also, if you have tickets, you're not able to use, please turn them back in because people are trying to get them.”

This is Mark Conklin’s first year as director of the Follies, although he’s been involved for the last decade, in the band and on stage. When former director Paul Tan stepped aside last year, Conklin agreed to take it on. And he didn’t make it easy for himself. It’s a tech-heavy production – meaning lots of lighting and audio cues and the band is on a moving platform.

“The Egyptian really has done an amazing thing to provide a lot of support for us. So, we knew what the show was going to be about, at least that settings were going to be about, so they had more time to think about putting together scenery and props and costumes and things like that.”

The Follies is once again presented by years-long supporter, the Park Record, which Clyde says was helpful when they had a hard time selling tickets.

With a couple of recent news stories that have Follies written all over them – due to the owners of the Park Record filing two lawsuits against their neighbors’ so-called menacing dogs and an over-the-boundary-line rock wall – Clyde says nothing is off limits.

“I think we're not letting that interfere,” Clyde said. “I think we're pretty much covering that as we see it. And you know, that broke late enough that it's not a major part of the show. But there are some tweaks to adjust that. So yeah, it's there. And certainly, certainly part of it.”

The Park City Follies runs Thursdays through Sundays April 18 through May 5.