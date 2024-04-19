Environmental crews to return in June to finish Treasure Mountain soil cleanup

Stephen Galley is the vice president of R&R Environmental, a Sandy-based firm hired by the Park City School District to remove the soil, which contains heightened levels of lead and arsenic.

Galley said they transported over 150 truckloads of soil to Three Mile Canyon Landfill between Monday and Thursday during this week’s spring break.

Friday’s work involves laying a six inch cap of clean soil over the remaining contaminants as crews will take a break until school lets out for summer.

“The next date of removal will be commencing on June 10, and we’ve slotted the whole week, but we think we’ll finish on the 12th or the 13th,” Galley said.

Students return to Park City schools Monday following spring recess. The last day of school is June 7.