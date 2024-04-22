© 2024 KPCW

Applications for Park City sustainable tourism grant due Wednesday

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published April 22, 2024 at 1:46 PM MDT
After a successful first year, the Park City Chamber and Visitors Bureau is again seeking applications for its sustainable tourism grant program.

Grant awards up to $30,000 are available for local businesses, nonprofits, and even government entities working with private or nonprofit sectors.

Applications are due Wednesday, April 24, and Park City Chamber Director of Sustainable Tourism Morgan Mingle encourages anyone interested to apply.

“We worked hard to make sure that it’s really streamlined,” Mingle said. “So even small businesses or organizations that might not have a dedicated grant writer will still see that it’s a pretty approachable application.”

Last year the chamber selected 24 grant recipients out of a pool of 42. The average award was $12,000. One of those awardees, the Mountain Trails Foundation, used the funds to install cameras at popular trailheads in Bonanza Flat.

The grant program launched last year to fund programs, initiatives, promotions and events that help support the objectives outlined in the chamber’s sustainable tourism plan.
