Park City Wine Festival returns to Canyons Village this fall

The festival features Grand Tastings with over 100 wineries from around the world. Tickets to the Grand Tastings cover the cost of drinks and snack.

The festival will also feature live music, classroom-style seminars and a wine hike through some of Park City’s scenic trails.

Events are ticketed individually. Tickets for the Grand Tastings and Best of Fest go on sale Tuesday, April 23 at 10 a.m.