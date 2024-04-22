© 2024 KPCW

Park City Wine Festival returns to Canyons Village this fall

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 22, 2024 at 4:28 PM MDT
Team Player Productions
/
Park City Wine Festival

The Park City Wine Festival has announced dates and events for its 2024 festival.

The festival features Grand Tastings with over 100 wineries from around the world. Tickets to the Grand Tastings cover the cost of drinks and snack.

The festival will also feature live music, classroom-style seminars and a wine hike through some of Park City’s scenic trails.

Events are ticketed individually. Tickets for the Grand Tastings and Best of Fest go on sale Tuesday, April 23 at 10 a.m.
