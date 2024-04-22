Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture returns to Deer Valley this summer

This year’s lineup includes the iconic ‘60s band The Rascals, Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Cody Fry.

The Utah Symphony and Opera’s Meredith Laing says this summer’s lineup includes many of the festival’s traditions like the Patriotic Pops on July 5 to kick off the festival.

“We're bringing back our 1812 Overtures, which I know has been such a beloved part of summer at Deer Valley Music Festival,” she said. “We weren't able to perform Tchaikovsky's 1812 over here the past couple summers, so I know a lot of our loyal audience members are going to be so excited to have that coming back.”

Laing says the classic cannons from the Overture may return this season to bring the authentic Tchaikovsky experience to Park City.

This year fans will also get Christmas in July with the Nutcracker and other holiday classics and tribute concerts for Whitney Houston, Joni Mitchell, Carole King and Carly Simon.

Liang said the Deer Valley stage won’t be the only place concertgoers can experience the symphony.

“The St. Mary's series I think is really a crown jewel of our Deer Valley Music Festival, we bring a chamber orchestra to this beautiful church. It's such an intimate venue, stained glass windows, overlooking the amazing scenery. And sometimes you'll even see cows wandering by. It's such a special experience.”

She said ticket packages and reserved seating are selling fast, but Summit and Wasatch county residents can purchase single show tickets early with a special code: localVIP.

VIP, Group tickets, and ticket packages are available. Single tickets go on sale May 1.

Concert dates and ticket information are available on the Deer Valley Music Festival website.