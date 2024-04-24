© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rocky Mountain Power to begin construction in Park City May 11

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published April 24, 2024 at 3:59 PM MDT
A map of the project area.
Rocky Mountain Power
A map of the project area.

Next month Rocky Mountain Power will begin undergrounding distribution lines in Park City in an effort to reduce the potential for wildfire.

In 2020 the Utah Legislature passed a bill requiring companies like Rocky Mountain Power to develop plans to reduce the probability of utility-related wildfires.

Earlier this year, Pacific Gas and Electric agreed to pay $45 million in penalties due to its role in the July 2021 Dixie Fire, which is the second largest in California’s history. The blaze started after a tree came in contact with a PG&E power line.

To improve wildfire safety in the Park City area, Rocky Mountain Power will begin burying distribution lines between Bonanza Park and upper Deer Valley May 11.

Rocky Mountain Power Regional Business Manager Andy Badger said the project is scheduled to run through October.

“The only impacts that will be encountered is traffic restrictions,” Badger said. “Maybe instead of two lanes, you go down to one way.”

The traffic disruptions could come along Deer Valley Drive and parts of Old Town. Brief, coordinated power outages could also occur.

A map of the project area can be found here.
Park City
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta