Rocky Mountain Power to begin construction in Park City May 11

In 2020 the Utah Legislature passed a bill requiring companies like Rocky Mountain Power to develop plans to reduce the probability of utility-related wildfires.

Earlier this year, Pacific Gas and Electric agreed to pay $45 million in penalties due to its role in the July 2021 Dixie Fire, which is the second largest in California’s history. The blaze started after a tree came in contact with a PG&E power line.

To improve wildfire safety in the Park City area, Rocky Mountain Power will begin burying distribution lines between Bonanza Park and upper Deer Valley May 11.

Rocky Mountain Power Regional Business Manager Andy Badger said the project is scheduled to run through October.

“The only impacts that will be encountered is traffic restrictions,” Badger said. “Maybe instead of two lanes, you go down to one way.”

The traffic disruptions could come along Deer Valley Drive and parts of Old Town. Brief, coordinated power outages could also occur.

A map of the project area can be found here.