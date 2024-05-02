Park City spring open house to highlight construction, other projects

The open house offers residents the chance to talk to city teams about a variety of projects ranging from construction to housing, transportation and water infrastructure.

Park City Community Engagement Manager Linda Jager said people can learn more about short-term projects and long-range initiatives.

“We’ve been doing these city-wide open houses for the past eight years,” Jager said. “We do them twice a year, fall and spring. Spring is significant because it’s the kickoff of construction season. So we really focus on projects that you’ll be seeing happening around town over the next several months.”

Park City Recreation Director Ken Fisher said he welcomes feedback from on two projects his department is spearheading: a new City Park building and renovation of the PC MARC pools.

The open house is scheduled to take place on the Park City Library patio from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 7. Jager said the event will be moved inside if there’s inclement weather.

Residents can also engage with the city at engageparkcity.org.