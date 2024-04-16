Park City Mountain VP tapped to lead Heavenly Resort

Edelmann served as general manager of Woodward Park City during its construction and grand opening before joining Park City Mountain owner Vail Resorts in 2020.

He grew up in New Zealand and started his career in the ski industry there, before spending 17 years at various Lake Tahoe resorts, including Alpine Meadows and Soda Springs.

At Park City, Edelmann is vice president of mountain operations, one of the top positions at the resort. On Monday Vail Resorts announced that Edelmann will succeed Tom Fortune as the general manager and vice president of Heavenly Mountain Resort.

Edelmann told KPCW he’s going to miss Park City. He said he’s proud of several accomplishments at the resort during his tenure, including the permit approval for the Sunrise Gondola, preparation for the 2034 Winter Olympics bid, and being part of Vail’s decision to raise the minimum wage to $20 per hour.

“Our company, Vail Resorts, we pride ourselves on leadership development and being tapped for this role is really a testament to the approach we take as a company,” Edelmann said. “I’m so honored to support Heavenly. It’s an iconic resort. It’s a complex resort. I’m excited to be returning to the Tahoe area, I’ve got lots of friends to reconnect with, an incredible team to get to know, and ultimately the privilege to lead an entire resort, recognizing all of the people that it takes to run, and all of the people it impacts. It’s just an honor to be considered, and I’m thrilled for the opportunity.”

Nestled within the Sierras, Heavenly has bases in both California and Nevada, and offers nearly 5,000 acres of skiable terrain.

Edelmann is set to officially make the move to Heavenly June 24. Park City Mountain spokesperson Sara Huey said Edelmann’s replacement will be announced soon.