Miners to move on to 5A boys lacrosse quarterfinals, Wasatch falls to Box Elder

The Miners shut out the Eagles in the first half, scoring 5 points. The team kept Skyline one goal, finishing 7-1 at home Thursday, May 16.

Park City will face the leopards in the quarterfinals at East High School Saturday, May 18 at 1 p.m.

In Wasatch County, the Wasps fell two points short against Box Elder. The Bees won 15-13. Box Elder will play Brighton Saturday in the quarterfinals.