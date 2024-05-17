Miners to move on to 5A boys lacrosse quarterfinals, Wasatch falls to Box Elder
After a buzzer-beater regular season victory against undefeated Brighton last week, Park City lacrosse improved its record to 13-4 with a win over the Skyline Eagles in the second round of the 5A state championships.
The Miners shut out the Eagles in the first half, scoring 5 points. The team kept Skyline one goal, finishing 7-1 at home Thursday, May 16.
Park City will face the leopards in the quarterfinals at East High School Saturday, May 18 at 1 p.m.
In Wasatch County, the Wasps fell two points short against Box Elder. The Bees won 15-13. Box Elder will play Brighton Saturday in the quarterfinals.