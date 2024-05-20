Miners baseball ends season as Region 10 Champs; first title in seven years

The team’s first 20-plus game winning season since 2018 didn’t come easy. Coach David Feasler explains the team had to work together.

“What contributed to it was just a really good group of kids that came together and bought into what we wanted to do,” he said. “They didn't complain about not being able to practice outside, they didn't complain about 20 straight road games, and 25 of 31 overall games being played on the road.”

The 20 straight road games weren’t originally scheduled. Late spring snow meant many home games had to be moved last-minute.

“Because of our facility constraints, we are a natural surface field, so we can't plow the field. Because of that, when we have scheduled home games, for example a scheduled home game on March 21, We just get on a bus and go play on the road.”

Despite the challenges the team ended the season as Region 10 Champions for the first time since 2017, with senior Griffen Rogers voted Region MVP. Feasler says that is a huge honor.

“The region MVP goes to someone on the region winning team. And Griff just had a lights out year for us on all three sides of the ball, had a great year offensively defensively and then pitched like crazy for us all year.”

The outfielder and pitcher finished his final high school career season with 39 hits, 45 runs and 19 runs batted in. From the mound, he threw 55 strikeouts for the season with over 38 innings pitched and a 2.172 earned run average.

First team honors went to Justin Michaelis, Jakob Devries and Colton Schmidt. Second team consisted of Ashton Gurney and Lars Ence and Keller Hill and Royal Matthews received honorable mentions for the year.

The team played its last game against Timpanogos High School May 15 in round two of the 4A Baseball Championships, losing 9-7. Seven seniors will graduate this year but as he looks to the 2025 season, Feasler is excited to see what’s to come.

“The seniors kind of laid the foundation for having success and got us some pretty deep playoff experience. So yeah, we're gonna miss those guys that contributed all seven of them. And then I think it just sets us up for more success in the future.”

The Park City Miners were top eight in the playoff seed for the second time in four years and finished off the season top six in the 4A high school rankings.