Park City July 4 drone show set for 2024 and beyond

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published May 24, 2024 at 4:19 PM MDT
The July 4 drone show at the Park City Mountain base in 2023.
Parker Malatesta
Park City’s annual Fourth of July celebration will include a drone show for the next three years.

On Thursday the Park City Council awarded a three-year contract to Skyworkx Drone Shows, LLC for July 4 starting this year.

The contract includes a potential two-year extension. Skyworx didn’t do Park City’s July 4 drone show last year, but past clients include Disney, FIFA, and the musical band KISS.

Due to concerns about wildfire, the city council swapped the annual July 4 firework show for drones in 2023.

According to Skyworkx’s proposal, a typical show runs between eight to 12 minutes, and involves hundreds of drones creating up to 16 different images.

Parker Malatesta

Last year’s show included a skier, a moose, and a mining helmet and pickaxe. The drone performance will be held at the Park City Mountain Village base near the First Time lift.

Parker Malatesta
Park City
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
