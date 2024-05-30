Monthly gallery stroll features works of Monument Valley and Mother Nature

Cates’ daughter is local physician Trevor Cates. Trevor and her husband were married in Monument Valley by their friend, Larry Holiday, a member of the Navajo nation, who asked why the couple didn’t have a single painting of Monument Valley in their home.

“So, we commissioned my mom to do a painting for us,” Trevor said. “We hung it up in our living room and everybody was amazed by it. And so, we decided to put together a whole show around it.”

The show is one night only at Trove Gallery on lower Main Street. Proceeds from sales of Cates’ work on Friday will be donated to their friend’s family. Holiday passed away unexpectedly, leaving behind a family and children.

Gwen says she’s been an artist all her life and her skill was first noticed by her first grade teacher. While she’s painted many landscapes, Monument Valley was different.

“I was excited by the images Trevor sent me from Monument Valley. It's such an amazing place, and the colors are astonishing. And the shapes are just thrilling to work with.”

At other locations participating in the stroll, Arts Council executive director Jocelyn Scudder says Gallery Mar is featuring the work of actress Katherine Heigl.

“From what I know from Gallery Mar’s website, Katherine Heigl has put together a series of artworks titled ‘Mother Nature.’ And so, I think this is a really exciting opportunity to see this solo showcase. Like you said, many of us know her as an actress but she does live in Summit County and is very involved in the community. And so, it’s a great experience to just see an artist in action in a new way outside of the film industry.”

Off Main Street, Bill Kranstover’s gallery in Peoa will be participating in the stroll as well the 40 artists who are hosted at Create PC on Kearns Boulevard. JG Art at the Prospect in Prospector Square will also be open till 9 p.m.

This month's stroll is Friday, May 31 from 6 to 9 p.m. A map to all of the participating galleries can be found here.