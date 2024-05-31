Park City gets summer spruce up, Dark Sky-compliant lighting

Park City is working on several projects to re-beautify the area this summer. One of the most noticeable is improving bus stops across town. In three phases, the city is adding enhancements at 72 stops to make them more accessible for people of all abilities. Transportation planner Anna Maki said the first phase this summer will upgrade 19 stops.

“The city is really focusing on making transit more appealing and accessible and safe to transit riders throughout the city,” she said.

Maki said new construction on the bus stops is expected to start next week with two bus stops getting upgrades each week.

“At a very basic level it's a concrete pad. So really, it's just an ADA-accessible place off of the street for someone to wait for a bus,” Maki said. “We are trying to do more than that if we have the space to do it. So going up from there, it would be a pad with a bench, a trash can where the context for that trash can make sense to have one all the way up to a shelter and then even bike parking.”

A related project will add amenities like ski racks to bus stops with high skier traffic.

To protect the Wasatch Back’s starry skies, street teams will be replacing street lights with Dark Sky-compliant fixtures. Land management code states all outdoor lights in the city must be 3,000 degrees Kelvin or less.

The streets team is also repainting street lines and graphics in the city. City officials ask locals to slow down and keep an eye out for teams as they repaint bike graphics, “No Parking” areas and more.

Other city projects involve cleaning the area. Locals may have seen sewer cleaner trucks in action as stormwater operators remove debris and pollutants from catch basins. The streets and stormwater team has also been using street sweepers to clean up area roads to make sure the stormwater system functions properly.

The Park City parks team tended to state Route 224 medians earlier this week to maintain plants and shrubs. Crews removed old growth, weeds and fixed drip watering cables.

The Park City Cemetery is the focus of another cleanup project. The city asks locals to remove all flowers and decorations from graves ahead of a cleanup day June 12.