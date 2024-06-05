Kimball Art Center prepares for newest exhibition this week
The Kimball Art Center has announced its latest exhibition, “In the Shadow of the Wall,” with an opening reception Friday, June 7 from 6 to 8 p.m.
“In the Shadow of the Wall" features work by nationally renowned artists, architects and researchers who focus on the daily realities of suffering on the border of the U.S. and Mexico.
The exhibition combines photography, video and sculpture with both traditional and nontraditional materials.
The display will be at the Kimball Art Center through August 18.