Salt Lake City’s 2034 Winter Olympics bid moves to final stage

At a press conference Wednesday in Lausanne, Switzerland, International Olympic Committee Future Host Commission Chair Karl Stoss said the executive board agreed with the commission's assessment that Salt Lake City should host the Winter Games in 2034.

Stoss said the board is also moving forward with the French Alps to host in 2030.

“Both are highly experienced hosts of international sports competitions which are seeking to build on the legacy of hosting past Olympic and Paralympic Games,” Stoss said. “The final decision will be taken by all IOC members at the 142nd IOC session in Paris from the 22 to the 24 of July.”

Stoss praised the preparation by Utah organizers, and said the state could be ready to host the Olympics “tomorrow.”

He also said the IOC is pleased the proposed $2.8 billion budget to put on the 2034 Games is privately funded.

Before the IOC’s final vote, the committee leading Utah’s bid will give a private presentation to IOC members June 26.

Salt Lake City Committee for the Games President and CEO Fraser Bullock said they’re not taking anything for granted.

“We’re assuming we’re in a very intense, focused effort to win the right to host the Games,” Bullock said. “So we are tirelessly focused on the presentations, the scripts, every element to make sure that we really dial it in and are incredibly successful in portraying the great value of Utah to the IOC membership, because for many of them, this will be the first time they hear of our bid, and they have to give us a vote.”

The organizing committee has asked the IOC to hold the vote July 24, to coincide with the Pioneer Day holiday in Utah.