Park City sets vision for a new ‘walkable,’ ‘livable’ Bonanza Park

The new small area plan for Bonanza Park is a vision for the future of the neighborhood in Park City’s core bordered by Park Ave., Kearns Blvd. and Deer Valley Dr.

The document also serves as a guidepost as the city looks to draft new development rules.

On Wednesday Park City’s Planning Commission unanimously forwarded a positive recommendation to the city council for the plan to be adopted.

One key plan recommendation is to create a new mixed use zone to guide future growth and development.

The zone would include a density bonus that allows developers to build up to 45 feet, if they offer defined community benefits, such as public outdoor space, affordable housing, or underground parking.

The plan grew out of 14 months of dialogue, which involved public open houses, advisory committees and online surveys.

On Wednesday planning commissioner Bill Johnson requested further discussion with the city council about the density bonus.

The small area plan also sets the stage for more pedestrian and bike connections. Park City Planning Director Rebecca Ward said the area’s car-centric design needs to change.

“This is a neighborhood that can be pedestrian-oriented, transit friendly, through mitigation strategies, through site-specific requirements, through parking reductions and transit enhancements,” Ward said. “It’s going to need to be a holistic approach, regardless of whether this neighborhood develops or not, those main intersections are still going to have challenges and will require a comprehensive strategy.”

During public comment, Park Meadows resident Tracy Harden said she’d like to see the city prioritize a prospective project that involves building a tunnel underneath Kearns Blvd, connecting the DoubleTree property to Snow Creek Plaza.

“I am a user of the McLeod Creek Trail almost on a daily basis,” Harden said. “That has become a super highway thoroughfare with a lot of electric bikes. When you navigate right now in our connectivity, and you get to the Olympic Plaza, it’s like you’re dropping off a cliff… and it’s very dangerous to try to navigate and cross there.”

Several property owners in the neighborhood have approached the city about redeveloping. That includes the DoubleTree hotel (formerly known as The Yarrow) and the area around Iron Horse Dr. The city is also leading two development projects in the area: an affordable housing project on Homestake Rd., and a new five-acre mixed-use district along Bonanza Dr.

The Park City Council will consider adopting the new Bonanza Park small area plan at its meeting June 27.