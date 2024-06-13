Winter Sports School head receives Administrator of the Year Award

Tess Miner-Farra received the Administrator of the Year Circle of Excellence award from the Utah Association of Public Charter Schools Tuesday [June 11]. A faculty member nominated Miner-Farra and through staff and student interviews, she was chosen for the honor. The award recognizes administrators who create a school environment that supports staff and student success.

“My job is to try and limit the barriers and try and build a team that functions well and apparently I've been doing that well enough that they're feeling quite good about the community that we have here,” Miner-Farra said. “So it's very flattering, especially that it comes from my own staff.”

Winter Sports School is a tuition-free public school with around 115 students. Miner-Farra has led the school for seven of the eleven years it’s been open. The publicly-funded school follows an alternative schedule: classes run from April to November so student-athletes can focus on academics during school and on their chosen sport during the winter season.

Miner-Farra said her team has been able to increase the school’s offerings over the years. For example, the school created a flex program to accommodate elite-level athletes’ schedules and added an advanced math track.

As an administrator in such a unique school, Miner-Fara said she plays a role in almost every aspect of day-to-day operations. In addition to managing staff, she also teaches a class to seniors every spring and takes over at the front desk if needed.

“I get to be part of the teaching staff, in addition to helping to build and manage and, you know, evaluate and grow that teaching staff. So I think that's my favorite part, I have direct contact with everybody all day long,” she said.

The school is in mid-way through a capital campaign to expand and accommodate more students. Miner-Farra said students, educators and staff are looking forward to Utah potentially hosting the Winter Games in 2034, which could provide student-athletes with more opportunities.